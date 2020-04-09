UBC COVID-19 Research

UBC researchers across all disciplines are responding to COVID-19. They are working to develop treatments and prevent its spread, and are bringing multi-faceted approaches to gain a deeper understanding of its impacts, and its cultural, social and historical context.

This site is gathering information about UBC research responses to COVID-19 and access to research funding, support and resources.

Submit a project or profile for inclusion

Other UBC COVID-19 resources for the UBC community: 

Information for UBC faculty, students and staff​

On-campus research curtailment information

image

Medical Response

Find out about UBC research projects investigating medical responses to COVID-19.

Social & Policy Response

UBC research projects are investigating social countermeasures to address COVID-19 and examining its social and economic impacts.

People

Meet the researchers responding to the COVID-19 outbreak across all disciplines.

Stories

April 9, 2020

Canadian hospitals trialing new treatment options for COVID-19 patients
April 2, 2020

Trial drug can significantly block early stages of COVID-19 in engineered human tissues

An international team led by University of British Columbia researcher Dr. Josef Penninger has found a trial drug that effectively blocks the cellular door SARS-CoV-2 uses to infect its hosts.
outbreak map
March 24, 2020

More UBC researchers receive federal funding to study COVID-19

Five research teams at the University of British Columbia are collectively receiving $2.3million in federal funding for research to help tackle the COVID-19 outbreak.