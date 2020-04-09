Medical Response
Find out about UBC research projects investigating medical responses to COVID-19.
UBC researchers across all disciplines are responding to COVID-19. They are working to develop treatments and prevent its spread, and are bringing multi-faceted approaches to gain a deeper understanding of its impacts, and its cultural, social and historical context.
Submit a project or profile for inclusion
Information for UBC faculty, students and staff
UBC research projects are investigating social countermeasures to address COVID-19 and examining its social and economic impacts.